Four MBBS students, who hail from Kerala, were killed when their car collided with a truck on the Bengaluru-Mysore highway in the wee hours of Friday, October 6.

The incident took place at around 3.45 am near Ramanagara. According to police, the students were travelling in a Hyundai Verna car (KA 53 MA 1801) and died on the spot.

The overspeeding truck is believed to have collided with the car after hitting a divider.

The deceased have been identified as Joed Jacob, Nikith Job, Divya and Jeena Elda aged between 23 and 26 years. They were returning to Bengaluru after a trip to Mysore. Two of them were studying at Rajarajeshwari Medical College in Karnataka, the other two were from VIT University in Vellore.

All of them are reportedly natives of Pathanamthitta district in Kerala.

Their bodies have been taken to a nearby hospital for post-mortem. Ramanagara police is yet to determine if the youngsters were under the influence of alcohol.

More details awaited.

Several accidents have been reported on the Bengaluru-Mysore highway in the recent months. On August 7, three people had died and four were severely injured after a speeding car slammed the median and crashed into two vehicles near Maddur.

Here are the images from the accident spot in Ramanagara