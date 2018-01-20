Three civilians and an Indian Army jawan were injured in yet another ceasefire violation by Pakistan that took place along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday morning. This is the third time since Thursday that Pakistan Rangers have resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling.

According to a BSF official, Pakistan Rangers targeted villages along the IB starting from Akhnoor to RS Pura, reported PTI.

The official also added that Pakistan was targeting the villages to kill civilians and cause destruction. He also added that the Indian forces were also retaliating to the attack.