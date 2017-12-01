It can be a special Test for India captain Virat Kohli at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla stadium. The prolific batsman has a chance to emulate former skipper Sourav Ganguly.

India will face Sri Lanka in the third and final Test of the series from tomorrow (December 2). The hosts are favourites to win and capture the trophy 2-0. They had won the second match in Nagpur by an innings and 239 runs while the opening contest was drawn in Kolkata.

Kohli is one win away from matching Ganguly's Test success record as India captain. While Ganguly led the team to 21 victories, Kohli is behind him at third position with 20 from 31 matches. He has lost only three and eight were drawn.

MS Dhoni holds the Indian record for most Test wins as captain. He took the team to 27 successes from 60 matches. He lost 18 and 15 ended in draw.

Both Dhoni and Kohli took India to the number one spot in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Test Team Rankings. India are currently the top side in the world. They will remain there irrespective of the result in Delhi.

The 29-year-old Kohli has already broken several records in international cricket. It will be another feather in the cap for him if he wins in Delhi and emulates Ganguly.

Kohli is also 25 away from completing 5,000 runs in Test cricket. When he reaches there he will become the 11th to do so.

Even if he misses out here, he will have more chances to reach there with India set to tour South Africa next month for three Tests and also England later in the year 2018.

Most Test wins as India captain (Top Six)

MS Dhoni - 27 wins (60 matches, Lost 18, Draw 15)

Sourav Ganguly - 21 (49, Lost 13, Draw 15)

Virat Kohli - 20 (31, Lost 3, Draw 8)

Mohammad Azharuddin - 14 (47, Lost 14, Draw 19)

Sunil Gavaskar - 9 (47, Lost 8, Draw 30)

Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi - 9 (40, Lost 19, Draw 12)

Rahul Dravid - 8 (25, Lost 6, Draw 11)

India squad for the third Test: Virat Kohli (captain), Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Vijay Shankar.