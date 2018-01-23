Indian batsmen face another big challenge as a grassy pitch is prepared for the third Test against South Africa starting tomorrow (January 24) in Johannesburg.

Trailing 0-2 in the three-match rubber, Virat Kohli and his men are out to avoid the ignominy of becoming the first Indian team to be whitewashed in South Africa.

Indian batsmen have struggled in both the Tests in Cape Town and Centurion. Now, another big test awaits them on a green pitch at The Wanderers.

Speaking to reporters on the eve of the Test, captain Kohli described the 22-yard surface as a "lively wicket" similar to Cape Town's Newlands wicket.

"It is definitely very different from the last game (in Centurion). I would say similar to Cape Town but bit more grass on it which we expected. It is going to be a very lively wicket throughout the course of the Test match. It is going to be a typical Wanderers wicket when there is good grass on it, the surface is going to be hard and good bounce as well. Pretty much on what was expected," the Delhi batsman said.

When asked about the possibility of India going in with an all-seam attack and including vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, the right-handed batsman said they will have a discussion before deciding.

"Chances of anything happening are very bright. There is lot of grass on the pitch. We would definitely look at that (all-pace attack) option. I am sure both teams would be thinking about those options. We have taken 40 wickets so far and have to figure out what is the best way for us to pick up 20 again in this Test match. We are going to have a discussion on that as well and the other combination of the whole team. We will have a clear picture by the end of this afternoon," he said.

Today was the first time Kohli faced the media since his outburst at journalists during the post-match press conference following the second Test defeat in Centurion last week.