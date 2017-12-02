Captain Virat Kohli today (December 2) joined an elite list of 11 Indian batsmen during the third Test against Sri Lanka at New Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla stadium.

On Saturday, Kohli completed 5,000 runs in Test cricket, in his 63rd match. He reached the milestone with a boundary off paceman Suranga Lakmal in the second session of the opening day's play on his home ground. He moved from 4,999 to 5,003 with a cover drive on the third ball of the 31st over.

The 29-year-old right-hander had started the Test needing 25 runs to the milestone and was quick to reach there. Earlier, he had won the toss and opted to bat first.

Sachin Tendulkar leads the tally for highest runs in Test cricket for India and also in the world. He scored 15,921 in a record 200 matches.

Among Indians, Kohli is the fourth fastest to reach 5,000 Test runs, in 105 innings. The quickest Indian is Sunil Gavaskar, who took 95 visits to the crease.

India lead the three-Test series against Sri Lanka 1-0. After the opening Test was drawn in Kolkata, the hosts won by an innings and 239 runs at Nagpur's Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium.

Indian batsmen with 5,000 plus runs in Test cricket

1. Sachin Tendulkar - 15,921 (200 Tests)

2. Rahul Dravid - 13,288 (164)

3. Sunil Gavaskar - 10,122 (125)

4. VVS Laxman - 8,781 (134)

5. Virender Sehwag - 8,586 (104)

6. Sourav Ganguly - 7,212 (113)

7. Dilip Vengsarkar - 6,868 (116)

8. Mohammad Azharuddin - 6,215 (99)

9. GR Viswanath - 6,080 (91)

10. Kapil Dev - 5,248 (131)

11. Virat Kohli - 5,003* (63)