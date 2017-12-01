Ahead of the India-Sri Lanka third Test at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla stadium, visiting captain Dinesh Chandimal has taken a dig at his counterpart Virat Kohli.

The two teams are set to battle it out from tomorrow (December 2) and the Sri Lankan chose to mock at Kohli's claim of green pitches for the ongoing series.

India lead 1-0 in the rubber and start as favourites to claim the trophy with a 2-0 verdict at Kohli's home ground.

Before the start of the second Test at Nagpur's Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium, the 29-year-old Kohli had said due to a cramped schedule, India were preparing for South Africa tour by playing on green pitches against Sri Lanka.

However, the Nagpur wicket was not what he had claimed to be. Ravichandran Ashwin took eight wickets in the match as India cantered home to a massive innings and 239-run victory. But the 22-yard strip in Kolkata was an ally for fast bowlers.

"Unfortunately, we only get two days before we fly to South Africa after this series gets over. So, we have no choice, but be in game situation and think of what's coming ahead of us. Had we got a month off ideally, we would have done a proper preparation in a camp sort of scenario, but we have to sort of make do with what we have," Kohli had said in Nagpur.

Now, Chandimal said the wickets in Nagpur and Delhi were not what Kohli talked about.

"If you look at the wicket (in New Delhi), I am not sure that they are preparing for South Africa. The Kolkata wicket looked like a South African wicket but not these two (Nagpur and Delhi). They are thinking about the next series. We as a team are thinking about this series," Chandimal said on Friday (December 1).

After the the Tests, India and Sri Lanka play three ODIs and three T20Is till December 24.