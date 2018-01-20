Virat Kohli and his men should be inspired by the past as they head to face South Africa in the third Test at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Having already lost the series 0-2 to the hosts due to dismal batting performances in Cape Town and Centurion, India will look to avoid a whitewash in the third and final Test.

If Kohli and his team-mates look back and see the record that India have at the venue, it should motivate them. India have never lost a Test in Johannesburg. They have so far played four and won one while the other three ended in draws.

South Africa and India met at the ground for the first time in November 1992. It was a low-scoring game. Sachin Tendulkar impressed with a century (111). Having set a target of 318 to win, India battled through Sanjay Manjrekar (32 off 116) and Pravin Amre (35 from 110) to ensure a draw.

In their next trip to the "Bullring", in January 1997, under Tendulkar's captaincy, the team again drew the match. This time Rahul Dravid hit 148. India gave the hosts a 356-run target and they were denied victory by Daryl Cullinan (122 not out) and Lance Klusener (49). The Proteas were reeling at 95/7 but battled hard to end at 228/8 for a draw.

It was a historic victory for Dravid-captained India in December 2006 in Johannesburg. They stunned the hosts by 123 runs in the opening match of the three-Test series. Paceman S Sreesanth took five wickets as South Africa were shot out for just 84 in the first innings. In the second innings, Sreesanth had three more scalps as the home team were bowled out for 278 while chasing 402.

Cheteshwar Pujara (153) and Kohli (119) hit tons as India and South Africa drew the first Test in December 2013. Kohli, who also made 96 in second essay, won the Man-of-the-match honour.

South Africa were chasing 458 and fell short by eight as they ended at 450/7 after AB de Villiers (103) and Faf du Plessis' (134) fine hundreds. The duo had a double century partnership.

The past has been good at "Bullring" for India and hope Kohli and his team keeps the unbeaten record intact this month.

South Africa vs India Tests in Johannesburg

November 1992 - Draw

SA 292 and 252; India 227 and 141/4

Man-of-the-match - Brian McMillan

January 1997 - Draw

India 410 and 266/8 declared; SA 321 and 228/8

Man-of-the-match - Rahul Dravid

December 2006 - India won by 123 runs

India 249 and 236; SA 84 and 278

Man-of-the-match - S Sreesanth

December 2013 - Draw

India 280 and 421; SA 244 and 450/7

Man-of-the-match - Virat Kohli