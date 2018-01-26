It has become a habit for India captain Virat Kohli to break records. He is now owner of another mark as he surpassed Sunil Gavaskar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni today (January 26).

Kohli demonstrated how to bat on a difficult pitch on Friday as he kept South African bowlers at bay in Johannesburg during the third day of the third Test.

Also read: Kohli wins ICC awards

As he battled his way on a treacherous pitch, the 29-year-old broke Dhoni's record for most runs as India's Test skipper. He also went past Gavaskar during the same innings of 41 at The Wanderers Stadium.

Leading India for the 35th time in a Test, Kohli has now gone past Dhoni's tally of 3,454 runs (60 matches). He now has 3,456 runs. Gavaskar scored 3,449 runs (47 Tests) as India leader in the five-day format. The next best is 2,856 from Mohammad Azharuddin (47 Tests).

Kohli gets angry at journalist

Kohli, who made his international cricket debut in 2008, has already been hailed as one of the greats of the game. He has scored 53 tons in international cricket, 21 in Tests and 32 in One Day Internationals.

As Test captain, Kohli has hit 14 hundreds. He led India for the first time in December 2014, against Australia in Adelaide.

The Delhi right-hander recently won the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Cricketer of the Year and ODI Cricketer of the Year honours. He is ranked second in the ICC Test table behind Australian captain Steve Smith.

In the ongoing Test series against South Africa, he struck a superb 153 in the second game in Centurion. However, India lost the and contest and with that the series 0-2. The visitors are aiming to avoid a whitewash as they are locked in a tough battle with the Proteas in Johannesburg.