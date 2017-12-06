India have equalled a world record after the third Test against Sri Lanka ended in a draw today (December 6) at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla stadium.

Chasing 410 for victory and in all sorts of trouble at 31/3 at the start of the fifth and final day today, Sri Lanka batsmen battled hard to reach 299/5 and hold on for a draw. Dhananjaya de Silva was the star with 119 (retired hurt).

This was Virat Kohli-led India's ninth consecutive Test series victory and now they have equalled the world record held by Australia. India's success march started in the year 2015. The Australian team claimed nine series victories between 2005 and 2008.

The Indian players will now shift focus to limited overs as they host Sri Lanka for three ODIs and equal number of T20Is from Sunday (December 10). Kohli has been rested and Rohit Sharma will be the captain.

India's next Test series is in South Africa, starting on January 5, 2018. It is a three-match rubber. India have never won a Test series in South Africa.

Can they create history and go past Australia?

Here are India's nine consecutive Test series wins

2015 - Beat Sri Lanka 2-1 (Away)

2015 - Beat South Africa 3-0 (Home)

2016 - Beat West Indies 2-0 (Away)

2016 - Beat New Zealand 3-0 (Home)

2016 - Beat England 4-0 (Home)

2017 - Beat Bangladesh 1-0 (Home)

2017 - Beat Australia 2-1 (Home)

2017 - Beat Sri Lanka 3-0 (Away)

2017 - Beat Sri Lanka 1-0 (Home)