Tonight (December 24) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, curtains will come down on India's successful home season with the third and final Twenty20 International against Sri Lanka. It is a chance for homeboy and stand-in captain Rohit Sharma to emulate MS Dhoni.

Having already sealed the series 2-0 in Indore, the hosts are unlikely to relent as they aim for a whitewash over the islanders. India's batsmen and bowlers are on top of their game and will be eyeing another win on Sunday.

With Virat Kohli rested from the limited-overs leg against Sri Lanka, Rohit has stepped into his shoes perfectly. His batting has not been affected as he hit a world record third ODI double century and in the second T20I at Indore's Holkar Stadium, he smashed the joint-fastest ton, off 35 balls, in the format.

The 30-year-old has broken few records during the limited-overs matches against Sri Lanka and today presents another chance for him to own make a mark.

Rohit can match a rare record among Indian captains. If he leads the side to victory, it will only be the second whitewash achieved by India, in a three-match series, in the shortest format.

The only Indian skipper to have done it before is Dhoni. The wicketkeeper-batsman had inflicted a 3-0 humiliation on Australia in January 2016. Rohit was part of the side. It is one of the historic moments in Indian cricket as it was achieved in foreign conditions. It is never easy to conquer Australians in their own lair and Dhoni and his boys did that.

Now, in his first series as captain Rohit has already impressed, by winning the ODI rubber 2-1. Tonight came be another night to remember for him in front of the home fans if he dazzles with the bat and receives the trophy with a 3-0 verdict.

Today's match is also the last for Team India. They head to South Africa next week for three Tests, six ODIs and three T20Is.