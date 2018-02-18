The India Women's cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur in the T20Is are just one win away from clinching a historic Twenty 20 International cricket series in South Africa on Sunday February 18.

India Women have gone 2-0 up in the five-match T20I series after an all-round performance so far.

Mithali Raj's women army won the ODI series 2-1 against the Proteas Women after star opening batsman Smriti Mandhana performed in the best way possible. The 21-year-old scored a quickfire 57 runs off 42 balls in the 2nd T20I as India Women by nine wickets.

While Smriti gave a vital support to the batting order, it was the veteran Mithali who turned everyone's attention over the last two matches as she slammed consecutive half centuries. The 35-year-old scored 54 off 48 balls in the 1st T20I and bettered her score in the 2nd one as she notched up 76 runs off 61 balls.

Mithali remained not out in both matches.

Jhulan Goswami's sudden injury just ahead of the T20I series gave everyone a major headache but the India Women's Cricket team deserves all the credit for adapting well to the unforeseen incident. On Saturday, another veteran women's cricketer in Rumeli Dhar was announced as the replacement for Jhulan.

Rumeli, 34, last played a T20I in 2011 during the India vs West Indies series.

3nd T20I: South Africa Women vs India Women