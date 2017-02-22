Australia have already lost the three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka, who have been terrific in the first two matches, winning both of them to defeat the Aussies. Aaron Finch and his men will hope to pick up a consolation win when the two teams clash for the third and final match of the series in Adelaide on Wednesday.

Former batsman warns Australia not to sledge Virat Kohli in Test series

Australia take pride in their record at home, where other teams struggle to shine, but this team minus their A players, who are presently in India for the Test series, have not been able to play quality cricket.

One should not take anything away from the Sri Lankan team, who have shown character to win the series. Sri Lanka have won both the matches in the last ball of the game, and for their last win in the second T20, one should give credit to Asela Gunaratne, who scored a 46-ball 84 to steer his team to victory.

Sri Lanka, who has been led by Upul Tharanga really well in the first two matches, will be keen to finish the series on a high and win it 3-0, for which they need all their players to gel as a unit. They cannot depend on one player alone. With Australia more than determined to win the third ODI as well, Sri Lanka must play even better cricket to win in Adelaide.

The visitors will not be able to play with their best XI as opener Niroshan Dickwella has been suspended for two matches. Irrespective of the team they put up, Sri Lanka go into the final game with their heads held high. Make no mistake, Australia have not been outplayed in the series, and the home team, who are playing their last international home game of the season, will want to give their fans a reason to cherish in Adelaide.

Where to watch live

Australia vsSri Lanka 3rd T20 is scheduled for 7:20 pm local time, 2:20 pm IST, 8:50 am GMT start.

India: TV: Star Sports 2/HD 2. Live streaming - Hotstar

Australia: TV: Channel 9. Live streaming - Channel 9 live

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports 5 HD. Live streaming - OSN Live

US: TV: Willow TV.