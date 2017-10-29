Rohit Sharma might have missed out in the first two ODI matches against New Zealand, but the Mumbai man made up for it by scoring an impressive ton in Kanpur. Rohit scored 147 runs in 138 balls on Sunday. With this innings, Rohit has also crossed 1,000 runs in 2017.

Besides Rohit, India's run-machine, Virat Kohli also scored his second hundred of the series. Overall, the skipper hit his 32nd ton as well.

Rohit sets the tone

Rohit hit his first four in the fifth ball of the match, but overall he started patiently, leaving a few balls early on and blocking some deliveries as well, understanding the nature of the 22 yard surface.

Once he read the pitch perfectly, there was no stopping the India vice-captain, who was in a league of his own despite an early dismissal of his fellow opening partner Shikhar Dhawan in the seventh over of the match.

After the seventh over or so, Rohit looked in a dangerous mood, and most of the shots he played were top-class. His drives, pulls, and straight down the ground shots received applause from the commentators as well.

Rohit and Kohli were not troubled by the New Zealand pacers, but it was the former, who was playing some lovely shots. Kohli, on the other hand, realising the form Rohit was in, tried to give him the strike. But, the Indian captain also latched onto any loose deliveries, thus scoring runs at a good rate too.

However, Rohit looked comfortable and better as the match progressed with the hitman completing his 50 in the 17th over. From there on, be it the pacers or spinners, Rohit was scoring runs all around the wicket. It was all easy for him. He hit boundaries when he wanted and took singles to rotate the strike freely.

Rohit was proving his class, inching closer to yet another ODI ton.

Rohit and Kohli destoy NZ

Rohit completed his 15th ODI ton and the opener shifted gears, playing some more attacking shots. With Rohit opening his shoulders, Kohli was not too far behind as the captain also began to play his shots.

There was an element of confidence as the two began to destroy New Zealand, but Rohit while trying to score quick runs, lost his wicket at 137 runs. Few balls later, Kohli completed his ton in the 44th over, and was finally dismissed for 113 runs.

Tons from Rohit and Kohli have put India in a strong position with the home team scoring 337 runs from their alloted 50 overs.

