Can New Zealand just about manage to snatch the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy from their Trans-Tasman rivals Australia on Sunday? The Aussies may have got a lifeline after the 2nd ODI between them and the Black Caps washed out. The first ODI was clinched by New Zealand. And a decider is here!

Read: How Australia won the Chappell Hadlee Trophy 2016!

So much is the anticipation building up to the 3rd and final ODI that the tickets at the Seddon Park in Hamilton are sold out! Can the Black Caps now make the Sunday a memorable in front of their home fans?

New Zealand won the first of their three-match ODI series against Australia in Auckland by as low as six runs. The second ODI in Napier got washed out. What can the third one produce now?

As for the weather in Hamilton, it is expected to be a normal fine sunny day, with the temperature hovering around 30 degrees Celsius.

As per the head to head record between the teams at Hamilton, the Black Caps lead 3-1 in the ODIs.

New Zealand vs Australia 2017: 3rd ODI team news

New Zealand: The hotshot Martin Guptill is out with a hamstring injury. In his absence, Dean Brownlie is expected to make his first appearance for the Black Caps since late 2014. Meanwhile, in the wicketkeeping department, Tom Latham takes the gloves in place of Tom Blundell.

Australia: Regular skipper Steven Smith is out with an injury, vice captain David Warner has been given a rest, third-choice skipper Matthew Wade is also injured. That makes the way for Aaron Finch to take the captain's armband in the 3rd ODI. Peter Handscomb will be the wicketkeeper.

Match schedule

Date: February 5

Time: 11 am local time (3:30 am IST, 10 pm GMT [Saturday])

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand

Where to watch live

India: TV: No coverage

New Zealand: TV: SKY Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go

Australia: TV: Fox Sports 2. Live Streaming: Foxtel Go

US and Canada: Willow TV

UK: TV: Sky Sports. Live Streaming: Sky Go