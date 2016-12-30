New Zealand have already clinched the ODI series against Bangladesh, defeating the visitors in first and second ODI with decent ease. New Zealand, though, will not be willing to take it easy in the third ODI at Saxton Oval in Nelson on Saturday. In fact, the home team will look to go for the kill, and win the series via whitewash.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh complete series schedule

Looking back at the two matches, which has been played in the series, New Zealand have looked superior, but Bangladesh will be disappointed after their poor batting effort in the second ODI. Chasing 251 runs to win was not going to be tough, but middle order batting failure proved costly for Bangladesh.

With the pitch in Nelson not having much demons, Bangladesh should have reached the target. Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza was disappointed with the result.

"In the first game we were in the game even though we had given away 40 runs too many. Today the batting collapse was unexpected because we were showing how flat the wicket was. We have let go of a big chance, and had we taken it, we could have played the next match comfortably," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Mortaza as saying.

Had Bangladesh played better in the middle stages of the second ODI, the series could have been wide open, and the visitors could have even thought of winning a series overseas. But, they only have pride left to play for in the third ODI. Mortaza will ask his players to finish the ODI series with a bang and head into the T20 series on a high.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will make matters tough for Bangladesh. They were not at their best in the second ODI, but that victory should push them to achieve greater things in the final ODI. They are always a strong team at home, and teams have to be on top of their toes for throughout the game to emerge victorious.

The home team have already made a wise decision after looking at the Saxton Oval's surface, which played quite slow. New Zealand have brought in experienced Jeetan Patel, who can use his finger spinners to good effect against Bangladesh.

With players like Tom Latham, Neil Broom, who have both scored hundreds in the series, they will be eager to carry their good form in the third ODI and win the series 3-0. However, skipper Kane Williamson will be seriously on the lookout for converting his start into good scores.

The task is daunting for Bangladesh, and the home team are favourites for the third ODI too.

Where to watch live

New Zealand vs Bangladesh third ODI is scheduled for 11 am local time (10 pm GMT, 3:30 am IST)

India: TV: No live coverage

Bangladesh: TV: Channel 9

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sports. Live Streaming: Sky Go

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2/HD. Live Streaming: Sky Go