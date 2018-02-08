Be it any day of the week, be it anywhere in the world, be it any opposition, Virat Kohli knows only one thing to do. Score, score and score runs. It was no different on Wednesday (February 7) too as he constructed his 34th One Day International ton and on the way to the milestone surpassed Sourav Ganguly and others.

Breaking records has become a routine for captain Kohli. As he hit a match-winning 160 not out in the third ODI against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town yesterday, the Delhi batsman once again reiterated the fact that he is a modern day limited-overs great.

Thanks to Kohli's century, India demolished the Proteas by 124 runs and took a 3-0 lead in the series. Once again, the hosts' batsmen struggled against the wrist spinners - Yuzvendra Chahal (4/46) and Kuldeep Yadav (4/23), who shared eight wickets between them.

Kohli broke Ganguly's record for most ODI centuries as India captain. The 29-year-old righ-hander now has 12 three-figure scores in the format while Ganguly had 11.

It is an incredible feat considering that Kohli has achieved it in only 43 captaincy innings while the Kolkata left-hader needed 100 more visits for his 11.

Next, Kohli has AB de Villiers' record in his sights. The South African, who did not play the first three matches of the ongoing series due to injury, has 13. The leader of the pack is Australian great Ricky Ponting with 22.

Also, Kohli's 160 is the second highest by an Indian batsman in ODIs, behind Sachin Tendulkar's monumental 200 not out, which was the first ever double century in ODIs, in 2010.

Another piece of record which Kohli now owns is that he has scored two ODI centuries in the same bilateral series against South Africa. No other Indian had managed to do so. He currently has 318 runs from three matches, which is also a new mark by an Indian against South Africa in a series.