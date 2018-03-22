Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj Tuesday, March 20, told the Rajya Sabha that all the 39 Indians, who have been missing in Iraq since 2014, have been killed by the terrorists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Since then, a lot of details have been trickling in about the missing Indians and how they were killed. The revelation also kicked up a row and Swaraj and the BJP government have faced a lot of criticism on the issue. The opposition has accused the government of misleading the kin of the 39 people and hiding facts from them for almost four years.

PM Narendra Modi has also expressed condolences and said that the government is committed towards the safety of the citizens.

Every Indian grieves with those who lost their loved ones in Mosul. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families and pay our respects to the Indians killed in Mosul. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2018

The MEA and particularly my colleagues @SushmaSwaraj Ji and @Gen_VKSingh Ji left no stone unturned in trying to trace and safely bring back those we lost in Mosul.



Our Government remains fully committed towards ensuring the safety of our sisters and brothers overseas. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2018

Here are 10 quick updates on everything that has happened since Swaraj's revelation