38 women have come forward to accuse writer/director James Toback of sexual harassment, according to the Los Angeles Times. Tobacks work includes three movies with Robert Downey Jr., a Mike Tyson Biopic and the Oscar-nominated screenplay for Bugsy.
38 women accuse screenwriter and director James Toback of sexual harassment
- October 23, 2017 08:57 IST
