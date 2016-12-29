33 hurt in second Philippines mystery bombing

A bombing at a shopping mall during an amateur boxing match in Leyte province, the Philippines, wounded 33 people on 29 December. It is the second attack on a public place in less than a week where no one has claimed responsibility. A mortar round was remotely detonated by a mobile phone. It followed a Christmas Eve grenade explosion outside a Catholic church that wounded 16 people on the southern island of Mindanao, a Muslim-dominated region where a long-running insurgency is being fought. Police said there was no indication the two attacks were linked.