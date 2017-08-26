A 30-year-old woman lost both her arms in a horrific train accident in France, but was lucky to have been saved by a team of doctors. They reattached the hands after preserving them in steralised material with ice. The accident took place at Chambery station in the foothills of the French Alps, France.

The accident took place at Chambery station in the foothills of the French Alps, France.

ALSO READ: Did you know you can get paid handsomely for masturbating!

The operation was carried out two hours after the accident near the city of Grenoble.

"The muscles can't be reactivated completely so some movements will be problematic for the patient, particularly with her hands," surgeon Michael Bouyer from the CHU Grenoble Alpes hospital was quoted as saying by AFP.

"But it will be much better than having a prosthesis," Bouyer added.

A similar operation was carried out for the first time in 2008 in Germany. Such operations were then conducted in countries like India and China.

Bouyer revealed that the patient was doing well and she would require physiotherapy for over 18 months to repair the damaged limbs and regain the lost ability of her arms to make movements.