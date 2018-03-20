At least 30 trains have been canceled in Mumbai, after hundreds of students blocked the central railway tracks to demand permanent jobs in railways.

#Mumbai: Railway traffic affected due to student agitation between Matunga & Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, the agitators are demanding jobs in railways. pic.twitter.com/85AX9ncbt1 — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2018

Mumbai railways paralyzed

The students from the All India Act Apprenticeship Association launched Rail Roko movement at 7 am. They are sitting on the tracks between Matunga and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, forcing the central railways to stop the suburban and express trains between the two stations.

In total four lines are affected between Matunga and CSMT.

#Mumbai: Railway traffic affected due to student agitation between Matunga & Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, the agitators are demanding jobs in railways. Police has reached the spot. pic.twitter.com/rlFp1K4tBz — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2018

The police have reached the spot and are trying to trying to bring the situation under control.

#UPDATE #Mumbai: Railway traffic affected as 'rail-roko' agitation by railway job aspirants, continues, between Matunga & Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station. pic.twitter.com/BgqdfOXR1G — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2018

The Chief Public Relations Officer of the Central Railway of Mumbai has said that train services will be restored in a short while, as the Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force are trying to persuade the students to clear the tracks.

"There is some kind of protest taking place between CST and Dadar. The railway police is handling the situation. It is not specified who these protesters are," India Today quoted the PRO as saying.

Students won't budge from the tracks

Meanwhile, the students have said that they won't budge until their demands are met.

"There has been no recruitment since last four years. We are struggling from pillars to post. Over 10 students have committed suicide. We cannot let such things happen," PTI quoted a student protester as saying.

"We will not budge from here until and unless Railway Minister Piyush Goyal come and meet us," the student added.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader, Sandeep Deshpande also said that the students have refused to move until Goyal privides relief to them.

"Until Railway Minister Piyush Goyal provides a written assurance to these students, these students won't move from here," Deshpande said.