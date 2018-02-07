After taking viewers on a laughter ride with Fukrey Returns, Excel Entertainment is now all set to tell not just one or two but three intriguing stories of a three-storied community society in their upcoming film 3 Storeys.

The makers have dropped the first trailer for the film online, and it is quite intense and mysterious in its own ways.

Narrated by Richa Chadha, the trailer showcases three different and mysterious stories, each one with a past whose secrets cast a shadow on the present.

Renuka Shahane and Pulkit Samrat are seen bound by diamonds worth Rs 2 crore and the secret behind it. Sharman Joshi and Masumeh Makhija give you glimpse into their incomplete love story from the past and how they cross paths in the present. Debutants Ankit Rathi and Aisha Ahmed are tangled in a mysterious tale of love.

The intense background score that plays as the trailer reveals details about each story will keep you hooked, making you curious enough to try and unravel the truth behind the mysterious situations and their occurrences.

Debutant director Arjun Mukerjee seems to have done a fine job in capturing the tiny moments of each character. The picturization of the story and the backdrop will definitely remind you of Mahesh Manjrekar's Marathi directorial Lalbaug Parel: Zali Mumbai Sonyachi (2010), later dubbed in Hindi as City of Gold. It had shown the story of mill workers and how the 1980s' textile strikes in Mumbai devastated them and their families.

"3 Storeys is our next film that we wanted to be a part of in terms of its story. We thought it will be worthwhile to engage people in different stories. It's not only with writings but also with mediums like audio and visuals. So we thought it is entertaining and exciting. 3 Storeys is one of the films which is again very rare and opposite to what we have done in the past. A narrative which is told in the three floors of a housing colony in Mumbai. It talks about how these three lives were interconnected," producer Ritesh Sidhwani told International Business Times India in an exclusive interview.

"And there were nice twists and turns to it. It's just a different form of narrative. And it is interesting, we have a good line-up of cast in it. And it's a small story, a small film. Let's see how it does. And this was done by Priya Shreedharan who has made films with Dibakar Banerjee before. They were partners in production. She brought his story to us. The director, we liked him for the kind of story he tells. So that's why we decided to make it," he added.

Set in a middle-class community setting of Mumbai, 3 Storeys, which is produced by Priya Sreedharan, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, releases on March 9, 2018.

Watch the trailer here: