The multi-starrer film 3 Storeys has finally hit the theatres on March 9 and very few moviegoers are planning to watch Arjun Mukerjee's directorial debut. The movie stars an ensemble cast of Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Sharman Joshi, Renuka Shahane and others.

While the movie has received mixed response from the film critics, take a look at what audience has to say about the film on Twitter.

#3Storeys is such a compelling and fine story that keep you hooked till the last frame..... — Udaas (@_im_upset) March 8, 2018

@PulkitSamrat Sir Interesting Amazing and Brilliant #3Storeys Movie Lovely Performance Absolutely Sir Super — Mayur Rathod (@MayurRa67386041) March 8, 2018

#3Storeys what a beautifully directed film by #ArjunMukerjee loved every frame of it. @renukash pls do more films. @masumehofficial good to see you after a long back @TheSharmanJoshi as usual sincere performance @PulkitSamrat and @RichaChadha loved your roles too a must watch! — Srabanti Chakrabarti (@srabantic) March 9, 2018

jst watched #3Storeys.?? some scenes will left u speechless.climax was to?? Bollywood deserve dis type of movie. Go nd watch it guys.this movie is sepecially for those who enjoy suspense thrillers.

My rating - 4*/5*@RichaChadha @PulkitSamrat @TheSharmanJoshi @renukash — Sid Garg (@soluchanlover) March 9, 2018

