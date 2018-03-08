Movie Name: 3 Storeys

Cast: Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Renuka Shahane, Sharman Joshi, Masumeh Makhija, Ankit Rathi, Aisha Ahmed

Director: Arjun Mukerjee

Release Date: March 9, 2018

3 Storeys synopsis:

The film is set in middle-class Mumbai and takes a close look at a few intricately intertwined lives making you wonder about people's "real" faces.

"3 Storeys is one of the films which is again very rare and opposite to what we have done in the past. A narrative which is told in the three floors of a housing colony in Mumbai. It talks about how these three lives were interconnected," producer Ritesh Sidhwani told International Business Times India in an exclusive interview.

"And there were nice twists and turns to it. It's just a different form of narrative. And it is interesting, we have a good line-up of cast in it. And it's a small story, a small film. Let's see how it does. And this was done by Priya Shreedharan who has made films with Dibakar Banerjee before. They were partners in production. She brought his story to us. The director, we liked him for the kind of story he tells. So that's why we decided to make it," he added.

