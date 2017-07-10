Three died and seven went missing after a boat overturned in Vena Dam, located 25 km away from Nagpur, on Sunday.

Police said the boat capsized in the middle of the dam with 11 people on board. Of the 11, Roshan Bawne-- one of the boatmen-- was able to swim to safety. He was later taken to Government Medical College and Hospital, where he is said to be recovering.

Of the three bodies recovered at 9.30 pm on Sunday, two were identified as Roshan and Akshay Khandare from Wyadpeth village, reported Times of India. Roshan Khandare is the son of Sarpanch Mohan Khandare.

Preliminary investigations revealed eight people from the city, who came to celebrate a birthday, had asked three boatmen- Roshan Bawne, Roshan Khandare and Akshay Khandare to take them boating in the dam.

Police officers from the adjacent stations rushed to the spot. The fire department was also involved in the rescue operations.