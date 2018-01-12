India captain Virat Kohli hinted at a change in the team combination for the second Test against South Africa starting tomorrow (January 13) at Centurion's Supersport Park.

The visitors lost the opening game of the three-match rubber by 72 runs in Cape Town. The batting failed with scores 209 and 135. Hardik Pandya was the lone bright spot with a heroic knock of 93 in the first innings.

Despite the collapses two times, Kohli said there was no need to panic as he spoke to the media at the pre-match press conference in Centurion today (January 12).

There have been questions on India's team combination. They had not picked KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane for the first Test at Newlands stadium.

It is still not clear whether vice-captain Rahane will reclaim his spot in the middle order but Kohli said they will decide on the opening combination after practice on Friday.

"I don't think we need to panic because of (batting) collapses. People need to apply themselves much better. You should have solid technique, be ready to face bowling spells which are going to be difficult. We need to embrace that. So, I don't think there is any need to panic on that front," the Delhi right-hander said.

He continued, "As far as the opening combination goes, we are going to decide at the end of the practice session today. We might do different also (from left-right combination). Definitely no need to panic as a batting unit. We have played well for a long time. We just need to adapt and apply ourselves better."

Kohli had justified Shikhar's selection in Cape Town, stating that they wanted to go in with a left-right pair which unsettles bowlers.

"Well, a left-hander (Shikhar) always helps. That is what we felt. They have got two including Quinton (de Kock) (and Dean Elgar) in their batting order. It is difficult for bowlers to set up their lines and lengths everytime the strike is rotating well," he had said after the first Test loss.