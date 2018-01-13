South Africa have won the toss and opted to bat first in the second Test in Centurion on Saturday, January 13. The hosts are heading into the match with a 1-0 lead after beating Virat Kohli's men in Cape Town by 72 runs. | Watch match live online, on TV |

Faf du Plessis had no hesitation in putting themseleves in for the second consecutive time in the three-match series. Contrary to reports, the Centurion pitch looks to be "a batting beauty".

Also read: Sachin Tendulkar has an advice for Indian batsmen

While South Africa have replaced the injured Dale Steyn with debutant Lungi Ngidi, Inida have made three changes to their playing XI. While Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane will warm the benches once again, Wriddhiman Saha misses out due to a hamstring niggle.

IN: KL Rahul, Parthiv Patel, Ishant Sharma

OUT: Shikhar Dhawan, Wriddhiman Saha, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Toss update: South Africa have won the toss and elected to bat first in the 2nd Test. Three changes for #TeamIndia. KL Rahul, Ishant Sharma and Parthiv Patel are in the Playing XI #SAvIND #FreedomSeries pic.twitter.com/kbj1louaSU — BCCI (@BCCI) January 13, 2018

Team News -- Playing XIs



South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungisani Ngidi, Morne Morkel

India: Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Parthiv Patel (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma

Pitch report - 'Batting beauty'

Shaun Pollock says the SuperSport Park pitch is unusually "really dry" and does not have a lot of grass cover.

"I was personally expecting something different. What we usually see on day one out here is tennis ball like bounce and batsmen prefer batting first out here. But this one is really dry," Pollock said at the toss report on Saturday.

He added: "What we'll have to watch and see how much this would grip. Not as much moisture, not as much grass cover and after the first hour that would help the seamers get for the first hour, it is going to be a batting beauty."

Ishant replaces Bhuvi to get extra bounce: Kohli

"The pitch looks very different and dry from what it looked a couple of days ago, all the grass has been taken off. We were looking for a similar wicket to Cape Town and the way we got back into the game gave us a lot of heart. It is more of a situation that's tricky out here, hopefully the bowlers will step up," Kohli said at the toss.

He added: "The first hour will be difficult for the batsmen and we are looking to exploit the conditions. Saha has a hammy niggle and we do not want to take a chance with him. KL Rahul comes in for Dhawan and Ishant replaces Bhuvi to get some extra bounce."