Chasing 287 runs for a series-equalising win, India faltered from the start in their second innings chase and lost three quick wickets to close the penultimate day of their second cricket Test against South Africa at 35 for three here on Tuesday.

India lost openers Murali Vijay and Lokesh Rahul and skipper -- and first inning centurion -- Virat Kohli to the South African pace battery before they could even settle down.

Cheteshwar Pujara (11) and Parthiv Patel (5) were at the crease when umpires called end of play for the day.

For South Africa, Lungisani Ngidi scalped two wickets while Kagiso Rabada took one wicket.

MORE TO FOLLOW...