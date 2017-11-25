India dominated the opening day of the second Test against Sri Lanka and there was a moment on the field where captain Virat Kohli broke into a celebratory dance.

At the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium on Friday (November 24), the hosts' bowlers skittled out Sri Lanka for 205. This was after the visiting captain Dinesh Chandimal had won the toss and opted to make first use of the wicket.

Spinners R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja came to the party sharing seven wickets between them while fast bowler Ishant Sharma bagged three. At stumps, India were 11/1.

In the 61st over of the Sri Lankan innings, fans got to enjoy skipper Kohli's dance. This was after Jadeja dismissed wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella, caught by Ishant.

Well, there is a reason for Kohli's unique way of celebration. The Indian captain and Dickwella were involved in an argument during the first Test at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

The Sri Lankan resorted to time-wasting tactics and things got heated up in the middle in the final session of the fifth and final day.

Dickwella had admitted that he was deliberately wasting time and intentionally argued with Kohli and also paceman Mohammed Shami. Sri Lanka escaped with a draw after being seven down. Bad light spoilt India's chances of a win in Kolkata.

"I thought, hang on, this is a good opportunity to get into an argument and kill some time. Kohli quickly realised what my intentions were and started walking back. Then the Mohammed Shami thing happened. It was funny I thought, I would like to think that I won that battle," Dickwella had told "Cricbuzz".

On the eve of Nagpur Test, Kohli was asked about that incident and he had praised the Sri Lankan stumper. Now, maybe he remembered what happened in Kolkata and he wanted to give a fitting send-off to him. Hence he danced.

Here is the video of Kohli's dance

"Everyone has different characters. I like that sort of competition on the field. He [Dickwella] is someone who takes a lot of pride in his cricket. I have been very impressed with what I have seen in him, in the last series as well. I think he has got great ability to do something special for Sri Lankan cricket," Kohli had said.

"He [Dickwella] is a very feisty character, that works for him. Credit to him for maintaining that. I am sure he will do good things for Sri Lankan cricket in the future.

"I like that sort of competition on the field. In the heat of the moment, I would like to do anything for my team to win. However, afterwards we were normal, we had a chat in the flight as well.

"Those things end on the field. When you're competitive as an opponent, we always respect that," he added on Thursday (November 23).

Now it will be interesting to see how Dickwella reacts when Kohli comes into bat.