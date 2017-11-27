Virat Kohli continues to set new standards in international cricket. The Indian captain yet again proved why he is one of the best batsmen at the moment as he constructed a superb double hundred (213) against Sri Lanka in the second Test at Nagpur's Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium on Sunday (November 26).

The 29-year-old, with his fifth double century in Test cricket, equalled batting legend and former skipper Rahul Dravid's record. Kohli now stands behind Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag in the list of most double centuries by Indian batsmen.

It is a remarkable achievement by Kohli as he brought up his fifth double in his 62nd Test. Dravid played in 164 Tests and hit five.

Tendulkar and Sehwag have six double tons each in Test cricket. The world record holder is Australian great Sir Don Bradman with 12.

With his latest 200 plus score, Kohli surpassed Sunil Gavaskar, who had four such scores in his illustrious career. Kohli also equalled West Indies' great Brian Lara's record - five double hundreds as captain.

This was Kohli's 19th Test ton and overall 51st three-figure mark in international cricket. He has hit 32 hundreds in One Day Internationals.

Kohli, who made his international cricket debut in 2008, has been in prolific form in all three formats. He averages more than 50 in Test, ODI and T20Is.

So far, Kohli has played 62 Tests, 202 ODIs and 55 T20Is. He has scored over 15,000 runs in international cricket.

The current three-match Test series between India and Sri Lanka is level at 0-0 after the opening contest ended in a draw in Kolkata. The final Test is in Delhi from December 2.

Most double centuries in Test cricket (Top six)

12 - Don Bradman (Australia)

11 - Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)

9 - Brian Lara (West Indies)

7 - Wally Hammond (England), Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka)

6 - Marvan Atapattu (Sri Lanka), Virender Sehwag (India), Javed Miandad (Pakistan), Younis Khan (Pakistan), Ricky Ponting (Australia), Sachin Tendulkar (India)

5 - Virat Kohli (India), Rahul Dravid (India), Graeme Smith (South Africa)