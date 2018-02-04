India produced a dominant performance to thrash South Africa by nine wickets in the second ODI of the ongoing six-match series at the SuperSport Park Sunday, February 4.

Opting to field first, the Indians rode on career best figures from wrist spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav to bundle out South Africa for a mere 118 runs, which was the lowest ever ODI total at the venue.

Chahal returned figures of 5/22 while Yadav notched up 3/20 to justify India skipper Virat Kohli's decision to field first on winning the toss.

Fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar bagged a wicket each.

In reply, Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan added 93 runs between them as the visitors romped to victory with 177 balls still to go.

Dhawan remained unbeaten on 51 runs off 56 balls while Kohli was not out on 46.

Pacer Kagiso Rabada's dismissal of opener Rohit Sharma in the fourth over was the only success the South African bowlers managed on the day.

India now lead the six-match series 2-0.

Brief scores

India: 119/1 in 20.3 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 51 n.o., Virat Kohli 46 n.o.) vs South Africa: 118 in 32.2 overs (Jean-Paul Duminy 25, Khaya Zondo 25; Yuzvendra Chahal 5/22, Kuldeep Yadav 3/20).