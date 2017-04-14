29 people died when a fuel tanker collided with a bus in Mexico. The vehicles collided head-on after the tanker swerved into the opposite lane. The tanker exploded, severely burning many of the victims. 38 people in total were on the bus, travelling to the coast for a vacation. The cause of the accident is not yet known.
29 people die after gasoline tanker explodes on colliding with bus in Mexico
- April 14, 2017 15:54 IST
