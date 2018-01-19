Kerala's Kannur on Friday witnessed another political killing after one 26-year-old Shyam Prasad, who was an RSS activist, was brutally hacked to death by a group of unknown assailants.

A group of three to four men, with their faces masked, came in a black car and started attacking Prasad who was reportedly an ITI student, and repeatedly thrashed him with sharp weapons.

A severely wounded Prasad ran haywire seeking refuge in the houses around him, but was allegedly followed by the group of men who dragged him outside and continued thrashing him until he succumbed to his wounds.

"We are probing this as a case of suspected political violence. However, it is too early to establish the motive of the attackers," the police sources were quoted as saying by NDTV.

However the locals around the spot where Prasad was attacked, later tried to take him to the hospital, but the former died mid-way.

While the state President for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kummanam Rajasekharan's shared the incident on his twitter handle, the BJP's Kerala twitter handle read, "Marxist-Jihadi terrorism on again at Kannur as an RSS activist gets hacked to death. Shyamprasad (24), an ITI student was attacked by a group of masked thugs while returning home from college."

People took to social media and expressed their anger on the gruesome murder of Prasad. Here are few reactions:

Another RSS swayamsevak Shyamprasad murdered today in Kannur dist Kerala..

This is not the first time Kerala has made headlines over a political murder. A similar incident was reported from Thrissur last year in November 2017, when a 23-year-old RSS member Vadekkethala Anandan was hacked to death by a group of men, who rammed their car into his bike, and lynched him.

Anandan was an accused in the murder case of CPI (M) activist Mohammed Kasim and was out on bail. The police had hinted that his murder could be an act of revenge.

Also BJP's National President Amit Shah had strongly condemned the attack on Anandan and had lashed out at the ruling CPI [M]. Shah had said, "The continuous violence by CPM workers & the protection to such political killings is now before the nation. CM Pinarayi must explain what his govt is doing to curb criminal elements in his rank".