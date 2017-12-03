A 250-year-old mysterious handwritten note was reportedly found by the restorers of an 18th-century statue of Jesus Christ, in Spain. The unique note was hidden inside the bottom of the Messiah's statue.

The document which was signed by Joaquin Minguez -- a priest of the cathedral of Burgo de Osma, at the time was unearthed by the workers at the restoration company, Da Vinci Restauro.

According to New York Post, the message is written carefully in calligraphy and dated back to 1777. It was preserved like a time capsule inside the statue.

The note was found after they removed a piece of fabric covering the statue's rear end.

The handwritten note included important information, details on popular pastimes, economic situation, political and religious matters, famous people, and other topics.

Local historian Efren Arroyo, who was overwhelmed by the discovery said: "It is amazing because it really is unique to find hidden handwritten documents inside such statues."

The wooden statue is currently kept at the church of Santa Agueda, in the village of Sotillo de la Ribera, in the northern Spanish province of Burgos.

The note mentioned the name of the statue's sculptor and local information ranging from agricultural matters to community affairs. It also referred to some common diseases, popular children's games as well as the names of popular bullfighters of the time.

According to experts, all these references in the document hint that Joaquin Minguez's intention was to make one of the earliest time capsules ever, and leave it behind for the future generations to discover.