The general body meeting of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) is being held at Crowne Plaza in Kochi on Thursday, June 29. The 23rd annual meeting started at around 10:45 am, with most of the association members attending the event.

Among those attending the annual meeting are the association's president Innocent, vice presidents Ganesh Kumar, Mohanlal, general secretary Mammootty, secretary Edavela Babu, treasurer Dileep, Siddique, Nivin Pauly, Siddique, Kukku Parameshwaran, Jayasurya, Devan, Mukesh, Chemban Vinod Jose, Joju George, Tovino Thomas, Vinay Forrt, Kollam Thulasi, Shivaji Guruvayoor, Captain Raju, Namitha Pramod, Navya Nair, Lena, Sudheer Karamana, Vijayaraghavan, Honey Rose, Sheelu Abraham, Praveena, Priyanka, Dharmajan Bolgatty, among many others.

However, Ramya Nambeeshan, Manju Warrier, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dulquer Salmaan, Meera Nandan and a few other actors have said that they will not be attending the annual meeting due to their busy schedule.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the executive members of the association had a meeting at Crowne Plaza. However, Dileep couldn't attend it as he was giving his statement for over 13 hours at Police Club in Aluva in connection with the controversial case of the abduction and alleged molestation of a South Indian actress by a gang on February 17. After the executive meeting, Edavela Babu had hinted to the media that they had discussed on the kidnap case of the actress, who is also a member of the association.

Here are the live updates of 23rd AMMA general body meeting:

Only the members of AMMA were allowed to attend the general body meeting.

Usage of mobile phones was restricted during the meeting.

Dileep came for the meeting at 11:15 am and told the reporters: "I have told my statements to police and interacted with media yesterday night. What more can I say now. I am already late, please let me go in."

Edavela Babu has announced that they will meet the press at 3 pm on Thursday to talk on the decisions made after the AMMA general body meeting.

