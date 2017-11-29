A 21-year-old Indian man was shot dead in the United States last week by robbers last week. This is the latest in a series of attacks on Indians taking place in the US in recent times

The robbers reportedly attacked Sandeep Singh, hailing from Punjab, and shot him when he was talking to his friends outside his house in Mississippi.

Singh was granted a work permit in the US after he spent around four years there on a tourist visa.

An ABC affiliated television station WAPT on Sunday reported that Singh was standing outside his house with two of his friends when masked assailants approached them and threatened to take away all their cash and cellphones.

The robbers allegedly fired from a 9mm pistol which hit Singh. He succumbed to his injuries in University of Mississippi Medical Centre on Monday, November 27.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today raised his concerns over the murder and urged External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj via a tweet to take necessary steps to ensure fair probe. "Shocked at murder of Indian youth Sandeep Singh in Mississippi, US. Request @SushmaSwaraj Ji to direct Indian Embassy there to ensure that proper probe is conducted and culprits are booked at the earliest," he tweeted.

Shocked at murder of Indian youth Sandeep Singh in Mississippi, US. Request @SushmaSwaraj Ji to direct Indian Embassy there to ensure that proper probe is conducted and culprits are booked at the earliest. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 29, 2017

The investigating police officers suspect that the assailants could be part of a group responsible for recent armed robberies of businesses and individuals throughout the northwest Jackson area.

Commander Tyree Jones was quoted in a US news release as saying, "In an attempt to conceal their identities, they have their faces covered with bandannas and/or masks. The suspects have also been observed wearing hooded sweatshirts and gloves."

This is the second assault incident on an Indian in the US where the victim died. Earlier on November 16, another 21-year-old identified as Dharampreet Singh Jasser was shot by four robbers in California's grocery store. Reports said that one of the four assailants was an Indian identified as 22-year-old Armitraj Singh Athwal who was arrested by the police on suspicion.

Crimes against Indians in the US have drastically increased this year and the recorded death toll so far is over 50.