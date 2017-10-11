20th Century Boy And Girl has managed to impress the viewers with its first four episodes. The fans are looking forward to episodes 5 and 6, which will air on MBC next Monday, October 16, at 10 pm KST.

The Korean mini-series revolves around the life of four friends, actress Sa Jin Jin, lawyer Jang Young Shim, flight attendant Han A Reum and investment banker Gong Ji Won. They were close friends during their high school days.

The first four episodes focused on the various challenges faced by the actress. These episodes also featured the friendship between the female leads and gave a glimpse of the on-screen couple's teenage romance.

Also read Happy Home star Lee Sang Woo dishes about his role in 20th Century Boy And Girl

In the upcoming episodes, the viewers will get to know more about the male protagonists and their relationships. The promo shows Sa Jin Jin and her friends planning a reunion. But things are likely to take an unexpected turn because of a misunderstanding between the onscreen.

To find out what lies ahead for the onscreen couple and their loved ones, watch 20th Century Boy And Girl episodes 5 and 6 next Monday at 10 pm KST. In the meantime, you can catch up with the first four episodes online here.

Check out some of the reviews from viewers below:

This drama has made me laugh and cry countless times in just a span of 4 episodes i really hope it gets the love it deserves its such a good drama!! can't wait for next episode already!!!!!

omg big big like for this drama!! so interesting so emotional i cried smiled and after watching this drama i felt so good dont know why kkkk so relaxing i like it!! big big recommend!!!!

A great start for the drama. There's a rollercoaster of emotions in these 4 episodes.