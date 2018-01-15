German car maker Volkswagen has unveiled 2019 Jetta sedan at the ongoing North American International Auto Show which is better known as Detroit Auto Show. The Jetta is one of the world's most successful sedans, with more than 17 million models sold worldwide since it was introduced in 1979. In its latest avatar, the sedan gets a sharper design, more interior space and loads of technologies.

Based on the VW's Modular Transverse Matrix (MQB) architecture, the new sedan offers a longer wheelbase. It is also longer, wider and taller than the outgoing model complemented with short overhangs. VW claims this has freed up more interior space of the sedan.

In terms of design, the new Jetta features a clean face in line with the new Passat and the Arteon. The combination of a large front grille and sharper lines extends a bold character, while the addition of more chrome and standard LED lighting lent it a premium feel. A fast-sloping roofline creates a sportier, coupe-like profile to the Jetta.

The interior is nearly identical to the one found on the Euro-spec Golf. The quality soft-touch materials look great in the pictures and new trapezoidal design elements give the vehicle an upscale feel. The sedan sports new fabric colours and designs for the seats and door trim as well as optional 10-colour customizable wrap-around ambient lighting.

Volkswagen will also offer heated and ventilated front seats, power driver's seat with memory functionality, leather seating surfaces, and dual-zone Climatronic automatic climate control. The infotainment system in the car will offer smartphone integration with the three major platforms—Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink. The sedan is also offered with 400-watt Beats Audio system.

The new Jetta will continue to be powered by Volkswagen's 1.4-liter turbocharged and direct-injection TSI engine that develops 150hp of power and 250Nm of peak torque. The mill is offered either with a six-speed manual gearbox or the new, eight-speed automatic transmission.

Will it be launched in India?

Volkswagen India sold sixth-generation of the Jetta in India until 2017 but was discontinued due to slow sales. Hence, the arrival of seventh generation Jetta in India is highly unlikely.