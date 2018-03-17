Yamaha launched its much-awaited YZF-R15 Version 3.0 in India at the Auto Expo 2018 while the model was on sale in Indonesia from January 2017. A year down the line, Yamaha has updated the YZF-R15 sold in the South East Asian market with new color options.

The 2017 YZF-R15 was sold in Indonesia with the Matte Black, Matte Red, and Racing Blue color options while the new 2018 edition comes in Racing Yellow, Racing Blue, and Racing Black. The Racing Yellow — a bright color option — is the new addition to the 2018 model while the Matte Red color is not available anymore.

Even though the India-spec and Indonesian-spec new R15 models are identical in terms of design and powertrains, the India-spec one does not have some features, which makes it more affordable.

The India-spec new R15 Version 3.0 is equipped with conventional telescopic front forks while the Indonesia-spec model employs premium upside-down (USD) front forks.

The R15 Version 3.0 sold in Indonesia boasts of Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) as standard whereas it is not even offered as an option in India.

Priced at Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the Yamaha YZF-R15 Version 3.0 is offered only in two color options — Racing Blue and Thunder Grey. The new color options in line with 2018 Indonesian version are expected to be added to the India-spec model at the beginning of 2019.

The YZF-R15 Version 3.0 is powered by a new 155cc liquid-cooled SOHC four-valve fuel-injected engine in place of the 149cc engine. The new mill produces a maximum 19.3bhp of power at 10,000rpm and a maximum torque of 15Nm at 8,500 rpm, mated to six-speed transmission.

The transmission is complemented with an assist and slip clutch. This makes the clutch feel lighter and helps the bike remain in control under hard downshifts.

Yamaha YZF-R15 Version 3.0 flaunts a fully-digital multi-function instrument cluster with a gear-shift light and a connector for USB charging.

On the design front, the YZF-R15 Version 3.0 gets a sharper and aerodynamic front. The headlamps cluster incorporates split LED headlights separated by an air intake. The design of the muscular tank, fairing and edgy tail with LED lights are borrowed from its track sibling, the R1.