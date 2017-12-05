India Yamaha Motor Pvt Ltd (IYM) — the subsidiary of Japanese two-wheeler giant Yamaha — has launched the new YZF-R1 superbike in India.

The flagship model of the company is offered in two colour options — Yamaha Blue, Tech Black — and is priced at Rs 20,73,074, ex-showroom, Delhi. As before the YZF-R1 will be imported to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).

The 2018 version features a host cosmetic and technological upgrades. The motorcycle now boasts of the new Quick Shift System (QSS). The system on the YZF-R1 features downshifting capability as well as allows full-throttle clutch-less upshifting.

On downshifts, the ECU matches engine speed on each downshift for instantaneous gear changes with minimal chassis disruption. In addition, the new Lift Control System (LIF) is updated with more progressive mapping.

Visually, the 2018 Yamaha YZF-R1 has no major changes. The new colours add much-needed freshness to the motorcycle.

Under the fairing, the new YZF-R1 is powered by a 998cc liquid-cooled four-cylinder engine that can pump out 197bhp at 13,500rpm and a peak torque of 112Nm at 11,500rpm mated to a six-speed gearbox.

The new YZF-R1 comes equipped with 43mm inverted forks up front along with a monoshock at the rear. Braking duty is carried out by dual 320mm disc brakes at the front along with a single 220mm disc brake at the rear. An ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) comes standard.

"The new YZF-R1 model will strengthen Yamaha in its superbike segment in Indian market. It inherits its technology from Yamaha's racing machine YZR-M1. This model also highlights Yamaha's improved aerodynamics which posts it closer to the MotoGP attributes, and which is a rare potential available in today's market. Yamaha plans to increase its market share in supersports segment as the new YZF-R1 is expected to attract the younger racing enthusiasts," said Roy Kurian, Senior Vice-President, Sales and Marketing, Yamaha Motor India Sales Pvt Ltd.