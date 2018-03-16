India Yamaha Motor (IYM) has launched 2018 version its Ray ZR scooter with new vibrant color options. The 113cc automatic scooter is available in drum brake and disc brake variants which are priced at Rs 53,451 and Rs 55,898 (ex-showroom Delhi), respectively.

Yamaha Ray ZR is now offered in five color options – Armada Blue (Disc), Rooster Red (Disc), Matt Green (Disc/Drum), Maverick Blue (Disc/Drum), along with the existing Dark Night Edition launched in September 2017.

The Ray ZR features aggressive design in line with the Honda Dio that aims at the young target audience. The Yamaha scooter is powered by an air-cooled, SOHC, 113cc Blue Core engine that develops 7bhp of power and 8.1Nm of torque mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT) unit.

The Ray ZR features a lightweight body weighing just 103 kilograms. Yamaha claims, the advanced engine with high combustion efficiency in Ray-ZR offers 66kmpl, which is the best in its class.

The scooter has 21-liter under seat storage capacity and the newly designed instrument cluster comes with better readability, even at night. The scooter also comes with tubeless tires.

"As the two-wheeler industry recorded a growth of almost 8 percent in the year 2017, the scooters segment maintained its growth momentum at 12 percent. The brand has been able to make steady inroads and will rev hearts with many more exciting products, particularly targeted at trend-conscious young customers. By introducing new colors in Ray ZR, the company will look forward to reinstating fresh excitement in this segment," said Roy Kurian, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Yamaha Motor India Sales Pvt. Ltd.

Despite being a prominent player in the two-wheeler industry of India, Yamaha forayed into the scooter segment of the country in 2012 with the Ray. Now the Japanese automaker has an enviable line of scooters that include the Fascino, Ray ZR, Alpha, and Ray-Z.