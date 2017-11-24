India Yamaha Motor Pvt Ltd launched the updated MT-09 street fighter motorcycle for Rs 10, 88,122 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model continues to be offered as a Completely-Built Unit (CBU) and that is more affordable by Rs 48,000 than the incumbent model.

The new MT-09 comes with an updated colour palette, with options like Bluish Gray Solid, Deep Purplish Blue and Matte Dark Gray. The minor changes in the new version include LED lights, new fins for the radiator, larger air scoops and new rearview mirrors. The sub-frame is now 30mm shorter at the rear.

The MT-09 continues to draw power from an 847cc three-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that develops 113bhp at 10,000rpm and 87.5Nm of torque at 8,500rpm, mated to six-speed transmission.

The motorcycle sports a traction control system with two different riding modes. The new model is also equipped with anti-lock braking system (ABS) technology, the company said in a statement.

Built on diamond-type frame, the MT-09 is employed with telescopic front forks with 137mm travel, while the rear features swingarm (Link type) suspension.

The braking is taken care of by 298mm dual discs at the front brakes, while the rear gets 245mm single-disc brakes.

The MT-09 goes up against Triumph Street Triple S, priced at Rs 8.7 lakh and Kawasaki Z900, costing Rs 7.6 lakh. The rivals are affordable because they are assembled in India.

"The new MT-09 will reiterate Yamaha's commitment to offer in India the very best mix of Yamaha's superior expertise coupled with its unique flair for innovation," said Roy Kurian, Sales senior vice-president of Yamaha Motor India.

"The new bike has been constructed with excellent rigidity balance that contributes towards the bike's agile handling performance and power delivery," he added.