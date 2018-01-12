India Yamaha Motor (IYM) is commemorating 10 years of the successful FZ series in India by launching 2018 FZS-FI for Rs 86,042, ex-showroom Delhi. The latest version of the FZ-S FI is around Rs 3,000 premium than the outgoing model which is priced at Rs 83,042.

The popular bike model in Yamaha's stable is updated with rear disc brake option for the first time in the latest avatar. The new bike is fitted with 220mm hydraulic single rear disc brake and 282mm front brake providing improved stability and control. In addition, the FZS-FI now has a sporty wheel design and new mirror design. The motorcycle is also available in a new 'Armada Blue' colour and new graphics.

The rear disc brake is not fancy in FZ range's segment as most of the rivals already come with it. The company, in fact, is late to provide this safety feature in the 150cc bike and Yamaha enthusiasts have been eagerly waiting for this safety feature.

The cycle parts and engine of the motorcycle remains unchanged. 2018 FZ-S FI draws power from a 149cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that develops 13bhp at 8,000rpm and 12.8Nm of torque at 6,000rpm mated to five-speed constant mesh transmission. The fuel injection technology uses sensors and actuators to calculate and deliver the finest amount of fuel to the engine resulting enhanced performance and fuel efficiency.

"The legacy of Yamaha's FZ series in India is all about the inheritance of a unique motorcycling passion. Immensely popular with Indian bikers all the way through almost 10 years from the day it was launched in India, and winning over a million hearts, it was crowned to become the 'lord of the streets' by the collective culture of the country's motorcycling. While its best seller features like build and appearance, superior engine technology, fuel mileage and suspension are retained, the new additions will excite the present and new customers," commented Roy Kurian, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Yamaha Motor India.

The new FZ-S FI will compete against the TVS Apache 160, Bajaj Pulsar 160NS and Suzuki Gixxer.