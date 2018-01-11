Japanese motorcycle maker Yamaha is set to update its most popular FZ and Fazer range of bikes soon. India Yamaha Motor will launch the 2018 version of the bikes with the option of the rear disc brake.

The rear disc brake is not a fancy in FZ range's segment as most of the rivals already come with it. The company, in fact, is late to provide this safety feature in the 150cc bike twins and Yamaha enthusiasts have been waiting for this safety feature for a long time.

In addition, Yamaha will glamourise the 2018 FZ-S FI and Fazer FI with new colours and decals. Both motorcycles will also get split seats, new headlight design, new instrument control with LCD multi-function digital display, refreshed tail lamps and rear design, reports Rushlane.

The cycle parts and engine of the motorcycles is expected to carry over. Both the motorcycles will draw power from a 149cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that develops 13bhp at 8,000rpm and 12.8Nm of torque at 6,000rpm mated to five-speed constant mesh transmission.

The fuel injection technology uses sensors and actuators to calculate and deliver the finest amount of fuel to the engine resulting enhanced performance and fuel efficiency.

The FZ-FI is currently priced at Rs 81,040 while the Fazer-FI costs 88,143, both prices ex-showroom Delhi. 2018 version of the bikes are expected to be pricier than the current version and it is expected to get launched at Auto Expo 2018 in February. New Fazer FI and FZ-S FI will compete against the TVS Apache 160, Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 and Suzuki's Gixxer and Gixxer SF.

Apart from the 2018 FZ-S FI and Fazer FI, Yamaha is also expected to launch the YZF-R15 Version 3.0 and the YZF-R3 with ABS at the Auto Expo 2018.