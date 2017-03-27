The international break continued as teams across Europe played their 2018 World Cup qualifiers and a number of big teams including England, Germany, Poland and Armenia were in action. It was a big night for Sunderland striker Jermaine Defoe as he made his return to international football and he graced it with a goal against Lithuania.

Also read: Russian hooligans send scary warning to English football fans: Get ready to be killed if you visit Russia for World Cup 2018

The 35-year-old opened the scoring in the 21st minute of the match before Defoe's replacement, Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, doubled England's lead in the 66th minute to give them a routine win. That win maintains England's unbeaten record in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers as they remain on top of Group F with a four-point lead.

Germany maintained their 100 percent record in the qualifiers with another comfortable win, this time against Azerbaijan. Andre Schurrle opened the scoring for Germany in the 19th minute but Azerbaijan caused Germany a slight scare as Dimitrij Nazarov levelled the score for the home side.

However, any possibility of Azerbaijan pulling a comeback was put to bed in the first half itself as Schurrle set up Thomas Muller for Germany's second goal before Mario Gomez made it three right before the break. Schurrle added another goal to his name later on in the match as Germany hold a five-point lead in Group C.

Group C also saw the Czech Republic in action against San Marino and the Czech's completely destroyed the home team as they won 6-0. Antonín Barák and Vladimír Darida each scored a brace as Theodor Gebre Selassie and Michal Krmenčík got the other two goals. That win puts the Czech Republic in third place and still in with a chance to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Teams from Group E were also in action as Armenia defeated Kazakhstan 2-0 with two quick-fire goals from the home side in the span of two minutes. Manchester United winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan opened the scoring and then Aras Özbiliz added a second as Armenia picked up three crucial points.

Group leaders Poland earned a hard fought 2-1 win over Montenegro as they extended their lead to six points at the top of Group E. Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring for Poland in the 40th minute and then Montenegro levelled the score line through Stefan Mugosa. But an 82nd-minute goal from Lukasz Piszczek ensured that Poland picked up all three points.

Other results

Scotland 1-0 Slovenia (C. Martin 88), Malta 1-3 Slovakia (J. Farrugia 14, V. Weiss 2, J. Gregus 41, A. Nemec 84), Romania 0-0 Denmark, Northern Ireland 2-0 Norway (J. Ward 2, C. Washington 33)