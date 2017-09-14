German carmaker Volkswagen showcased its all-new Polo and Polo GTI at the ongoing 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. The sixth-generation Polo, which will go on sale in Europe later this year, is bigger than the outgoing model.

The new Polo, which received distinctive lines that run through the body, hosts several features and will be offered in six trims: the existing Trendline, Comfortline and Highline along with the newly introduced Beats edition, R-line and top-of-the-line GTI.

Based on Volkswagen's new MQB platform, the new Polo has grown 81 mm in length to 4,053 mm, and gained a total of 69 mm in width at 1,751 mm.

The wheelbase of the Volkswagen compact offering has been extended by 94 mm to 2,564 mm. At the same time, the height has decreased by a mere 7 mm to 1,446 mm.

Under the hood, it comes equipped with a natural gas drive for the first time.

The new Polo features LED daytime running lights with coming-home and leaving-home functions, a speed limiter and the Front Assist area monitoring system with City Emergency Braking and Pedestrian Monitoring.

Other features include Blind Spot Detection lane change system with Rear Traffic Alert, semi-automated Park Assist system and Keyless Access locking and engine starting system.

The hatchback features Active Info Display and infotainment systems with display diagonals ranging from 6.5 to 8.0 inches.

The new Polo is offered in a total of 14 colours and 12 wheels (14-18 inches, some painted in contrasting colours), dashpads in a multitude of decors and 11 different seat cover options.

Polo GTI

Volkswagen's new Polo GTI is powered by a turbocharged inline-4 2.0-litre TSI mill in place of 1.8 TSI unit. The output from the new engine is 197bhp. The mill comes mated in two gearbox options- 7-speed dual clutch or 6-speed manual.

It gets features such as specially designed bumper with integrated spoiler lip and fog lights. The signature GTI bits at the front include a red stripe on the radiator grille, honeycomb air vent screens and the GTI badge.The optional LED headlights with a red winglet complement red stripe of the radiator grille.

At the rear, he GTI gets a large roof spoiler in high-gloss black, a diffuser in the bumper, GTI-specific dual tailpipes and LED tail lights.