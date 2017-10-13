German carmaker Volkswagen unveiled the sixth generation Polo hatchback in June. The company has already started working on the sedan sibling of the hatchback and it has been teased for the Brazilian market.

The teaser image also confirms the model will be called as the Virtus and it will go on sale in January. The image shows the side profile of the upcoming car and looks like the blend the Vento and Passat sedans in VW's table.

Meanwhile, a bunch of photographs of the new-gen Polo based Virtus sedan has already been leaked online and the teaser image goes in line with them. The images suggest the sedan will get stylish alloys, angular headlamps and new wrap-around tail lamps. The Virtus will have a wheelbase longer than the polo hatchback. This is expected to free up more space inside the cabin and have a bigger boot. The wheelbase of the sedan is reportedly at 2,600mm which is 36mm longer than the hatchback it is based on.

Though there are no concrete information on how the interior will look like, it is expected feature similar layout of the Polo hatchback including dual-LED screen cockpit. The Virtus will be based on the Volkswagen group's MQB A0 platform, which also forms the underpinnings for the new-generation Polo.

For the South American market, the Poloi based sedan will be offered in two engine options– a 1.6-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine developing 117hp and 162Nm of torque and a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol producing 128hp and 200Nm of torque. The Virtus will replace the VW Voyage and Polo sedan sold in the Brazilian market.

Will be launched in India?

Both new Polo and the sedan version is based on the MQB platform of Volkswagen. Volkswagen AG board is now considering introducing MQB platform in India to substantially boost its India portfolio. If VW board gives green signal, Polo and its sedan version's launch could happen in India. In that case, it will be launched as the new Vento here.

