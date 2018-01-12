Days after a new colour variant of the TVS Jupiter Classic was spotted at a dealership of the company, the new model has been launched in the country with the same price tag as the current model. The TVS Jupiter is retailed at Rs 55,266 (ex-showroom).

The TVS Jupiter Classic in its latest model comes in new Autumn Brown colour, which will be sold alongside the existing Sunlit Ivory body colour. The Jupiter Classic, the top-end variant of the company's popular Jupiter scooter gets brown body colour with chrome backrest in its Autumn Brown colour variant and features 'classic-edition' decals. The seats get dual-tone beige and brown theme.

The Jupiter Classic is based on the Jupiter ZX and comes with disc brake at front and Sync Braking System (when the rider pulls the rear brake lever, it also applies some amount of brake on front wheels) as standard. It is powered by a 109cc engine, which can churn out 7.88bhp of power at 7,500 rpm, while the peak torque of 8Nm comes up at 5,500rpm. The scooter flaunts an Econometer with Eco Mode and Power Mode. The engine delivers better fuel economy in Eco mode.

The 110cc scooter is 1834 mm long, 650 mm wide and 1115 mm tall. The scooter comes with a wheelbase of 1275 mm. TV Jupiter Classic employs telescopic suspension upfront and gas charged monoshock at the rear.

TVS also added new colours to its Victor Premium Edition recently. The two new colours — Matte Blue (with white) and Matte Silver (with red) of the Victor complemented by chrome detailing on the visor and a dual-tone beige seat. TVS Victor Premium gets the same 109.7cc Ecotrust oil-cooled engine tuned to deliver the 9.6bhp of power at 7500rpm with a torque of 9.4Nm at 6000rpm. The mill comes mated to a four-speed unit and delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of 72kmpl.