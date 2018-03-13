TVS Motor Company is all set to launch the new 2018 Apache RTR 160 motorcycle in India on Wednesday, March 14. Ahead of the launch in Chennai, the company has teased its new model to set the biking enthusiasts' pulses racing.

Although the teaser does not say which model is going to be launched, the auto world is sure that it is the new Apache RTR 160. TVS had confirmed the launch of the new Apache 160 at the launch of the racing bike Apache RR 310 without revealing the date.

The new Apache model is expected to get updated styling and features. The model was spied testing on the Indian terrains and the photographs suggested a new design and styling in line with its bigger sibling Apache RTR 200 4V. The buzz on the web also suggests that the new Apache 160 could also get an updated engine.

The new TVS Apache RTR 160 is in for a thorough update. From what we have seen so far, the motorcycle is expected to get features such as an LED headlamp with pilot lamps, an LED taillamp, and a sculpted and longer seat. The exhaust canister is likely to get a dual-barrel setup while the instrumentation console may come with a backlit LCD display like in its bigger sibling, the Apache RTR 200 4V.

In the new avatar, the TVS Apache RTR 160 is expected to come equipped with features such as telescopic front forks and monoshock suspension at the rear. The model is also likely to get disc brakes in front.

The current model of the Apache 160 is powered by a 159.7cc air-cooled engine, which produces 15.2 bhp and 13.1 Nm torque, mated to a five-speed transmission. The engine could be tweaked for a better performance in the new avatar.

To be pitted against Bajaj Pulsar NS 160, Honda CB Hornet 160 and Suzuki Gixxer, the new TVS Apache RTR 160 could also get ABS as standard. As for pricing, the model is likely to cost around Rs 80,000.

Stay tuned to get all the updates on the new Apache RTR 160 from the launch floor.