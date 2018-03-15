British motorcycle manufacturer, Triumph has revealed the launch date of its new 2018 Tiger range in India. The new 2018 Tiger adventure motorcycle range will be launched in the country on March 21.

The bookings for 2018 Tiger range is already open across the dealerships since January and both the models—Tiger 800 and Tiger 120—will be launched in the country. Triumph has recently updated its Tiger motorcycles and has received significant changes from engine to features.

The 2018 Triumph Tiger 800 packs the new retuned 800 cc, in-line three-cylinder engine, which now churns out 94 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 79 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. The motorcycle gets shorter first gear while there are also features like LED daytime running light (DRL), full color 5 inch TFT display instruments, Brembo front brakes, updated cruise control and many more. The Triumph Tiger 800 comes in five variants-- XR, XCx, XRx, XRt, and XCa.

The Tiger 1200, on the other hand, comes powered with 1215 cc, in-line triple-cylinder engine, which is tuned to produce 141 bhp at 9,350 rpm and 122 Nm of peak torque at 7,600 rpm. The 1200 version of the Tiger now gets adaptive cornering lighting within a full LED set-up, full color TFT display, 6 riding modes, back-lit switchgear, Triumph Shift Assist, keyless ignition, new ergonomics and more distinctive styling.

The 6 riding modes include 'Road', 'Rain', 'Sport', 'Off-road', 'Off-road Pro', and 'Rider-defined. Other features in its list include Brembo monobloc front brake calipers, adjustable WP front and rear suspension, 12V & USB power sockets and Titanium and carbon fiber wrapped arrow silencer. This bike comes in six major variants.

2018 Triumph Tiger 800- key specs

Type Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder Capacity 800 cc Max Power 95 PS/ 94 bhp (70 kW) @ 9,500 rpm Max Torque 79Nm @ 8,050rpm System Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection Front Suspension WP 43 mm upside down forks, with adjustable rebound and compression damping, 220 mm travel Rear Suspension WP monoshock with remote oil reservoir, hydraulically adjustable preload, 215 mm rear wheel travel Front Brakes Twin 305 mm floating discs, Brembo 2­-piston sliding calipers, Switchable ABS Rear Brakes Single 255 mm disc, Nissin single piston sliding caliper, Switchable ABS

2018 Triumph Tiger 1200- key specs