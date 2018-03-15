2018 Triumph Tiger, 2018 Triumph Tiger 800, 2018 Triumph Tiger 1200
Triumph will launch both the Tiger 800 and Tiger 1200 models in India.triumph-mediakits.com

British motorcycle manufacturer, Triumph has revealed the launch date of its new 2018 Tiger range in India. The new 2018 Tiger adventure motorcycle range will be launched in the country on March 21.

The bookings for 2018 Tiger range is already open across the dealerships since January and both the models—Tiger 800 and Tiger 120—will be launched in the country. Triumph has recently updated its Tiger motorcycles and has received significant changes from engine to features.

The 2018 Triumph Tiger 800 packs the new retuned 800 cc, in-line three-cylinder engine, which now churns out 94 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 79 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. The motorcycle gets shorter first gear while there are also features like LED daytime running light (DRL), full color 5 inch TFT display instruments, Brembo front brakes, updated cruise control and many more. The Triumph Tiger 800 comes in five variants-- XR, XCx, XRx, XRt, and XCa.

2018 Triumph Tiger 800, 2018 Triumph Tiger 800 Xc
2018 Triumph Tiger 800 gets updated engine.triumph-mediakits.com

The Tiger 1200, on the other hand, comes powered with 1215 cc, in-line triple-cylinder engine, which is tuned to produce 141 bhp at 9,350 rpm and 122 Nm of peak torque at 7,600 rpm. The 1200 version of the Tiger now gets adaptive cornering lighting within a full LED set-up, full color TFT display, 6 riding modes, back-lit switchgear, Triumph Shift Assist, keyless ignition, new ergonomics and more distinctive styling.

The 6 riding modes include 'Road', 'Rain', 'Sport', 'Off-road', 'Off-road Pro', and 'Rider-defined. Other features in its list include Brembo monobloc front brake calipers, adjustable WP front and rear suspension, 12V & USB power sockets and Titanium and carbon fiber wrapped arrow silencer. This bike comes in six major variants.

2018 Triumph Tiger 800- key specs

Type Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder
Capacity 800 cc
Max Power 95 PS/ 94 bhp (70 kW) @ 9,500 rpm
Max Torque 79Nm @ 8,050rpm
System Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection
Front Suspension WP 43 mm upside down forks, with adjustable rebound and compression damping, 220 mm travel
Rear Suspension WP monoshock with remote oil reservoir, hydraulically adjustable preload, 215 mm rear wheel travel
Front Brakes Twin 305 mm floating discs, Brembo 2­-piston sliding calipers, Switchable ABS
Rear Brakes Single 255 mm disc, Nissin single piston sliding caliper, Switchable ABS

2018 Triumph Tiger 1200- key specs

2018 Tiger 1200
The Tiger 1200 comes powered by 1215 cc, in-line triple-cylinder engine.triumph-mediakits.com
Type Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder
Capacity 1,215 cc
Max Power EC 141PS / 139bhp (104kW) @ 9,350rpm
Max Torque EC 122Nm @ 7,600rpm
System Ride by Wire, fuel injection
Front Suspension WP 48 mm upside down forks, rebound and compression damping adjustment on fork caps, 190 mm travel
Rear Suspension WP monoshock, rebound damping adjustment, hydraulic preload adjustment, 193 mm wheel travel
Front Brakes Twin 305 mm floating discs, radially mounted monobloc Brembo 4-piston calipers, switchable ABS
Rear Brakes Single 282 mm disc, Nissin 2-piston sliding caliper, switchable ABS
Instrument Display and Functions TFT multi­functional instrument pack with digital speedometer, trip computer, digital tachometer, gear position indicator, fuel gauge, service indicator, ambient temperature, clock and six rider modes (Road/Off­road/Off-Road Pro/Sport/Track/Rider-Customisable)